Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($49.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fraport from €55.00 ($55.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Fraport has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

