Frax Share (FXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.87 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $5.49 or 0.00025940 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $89.02 million and $8.87 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

