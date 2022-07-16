Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ULCC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.12. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

