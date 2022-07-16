FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

