Function X Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $99.66 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,734.05 or 0.99801065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043231 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

