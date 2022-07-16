Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,455.35

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,455.35 ($29.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($20.65). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,740 ($20.69), with a volume of 210,115 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($53.66) to GBX 3,253 ($38.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.25) to GBX 2,750 ($32.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,413.25 ($40.60).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,825.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,441.80. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,530.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($117,901.59).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

