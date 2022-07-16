FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Tsingtao Brewery’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $52.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

