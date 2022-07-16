GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1.05 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

