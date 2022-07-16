Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

