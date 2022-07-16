GAMEE Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $499,344.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00049354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

