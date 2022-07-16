GamerCoin (GHX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $152,085.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00055304 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024345 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001877 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
