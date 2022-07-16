GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMSQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. GameSquare Esports has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

