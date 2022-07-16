GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.54.

GAP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in GAP by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

