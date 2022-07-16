Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

GRMN traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

