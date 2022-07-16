Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gartner by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.21.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

