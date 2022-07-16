GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 555,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 102,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,972. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08.

About GEE Group

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million.

(Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.