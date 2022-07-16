General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

