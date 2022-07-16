Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 772352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Genius Sports Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.