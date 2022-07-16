Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 772352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.
Genius Sports Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
