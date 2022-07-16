Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,656. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.18. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

