Gibson Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gibson Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $40.30 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.