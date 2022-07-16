Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
Shares of GIGA remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
About Giga-tronics
