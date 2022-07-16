Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

Shares of GIGA remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

About Giga-tronics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.