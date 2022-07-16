Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after buying an additional 201,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,786,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

