Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GJNSY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

