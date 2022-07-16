Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

