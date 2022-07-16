Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $812.15 million, a PE ratio of -81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $14,825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

