Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 41,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.39. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

