Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 237.2% in June

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 82,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,101. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

