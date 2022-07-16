Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 85,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

