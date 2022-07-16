GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Achieves $222,909.92

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $222,909.92 and approximately $269.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.82 or 0.05807014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00249211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00673501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00508853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00071343 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

