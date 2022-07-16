Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of GIIXU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIIXU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

