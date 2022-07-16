Govi Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Govi coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Govi has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $117,275.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

