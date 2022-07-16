Gratus Capital LLC Has $381,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

