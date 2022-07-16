Gratus Capital LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $146.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

