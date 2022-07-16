Gratus Capital LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.