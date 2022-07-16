Gratus Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

