Gratus Capital LLC Sells 997 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $45.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89.

