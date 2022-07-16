Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.31

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.31 and traded as low as $47.00. Gravity shares last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 25,590 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

