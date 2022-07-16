Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GREE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 252.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

GREE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 266,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

