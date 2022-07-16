Gries Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

