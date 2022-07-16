Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 55,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,853. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

