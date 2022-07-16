Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 55,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,853. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
