H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:FUL opened at $58.96 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.61.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. H.B. Fuller makes up about 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of H.B. Fuller at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

