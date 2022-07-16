HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $23,985.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00052741 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.
About HaloDAO
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
