Hamster Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $83,647.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048609 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001787 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
