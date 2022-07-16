Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $86,242.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
