Handy Price Reaches $0.0667 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Handy has a total market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00050818 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001869 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
