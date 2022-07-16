Handy Price Reaches $0.0667 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Handy has a total market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00050818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars.

