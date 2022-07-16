Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($171.00) to €173.00 ($173.00) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.75.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.79. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $237.87.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

