Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.89

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

