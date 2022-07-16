HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAVLF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,821. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

