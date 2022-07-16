HC Wainwright Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Neutral

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

