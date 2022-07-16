Head-To-Head Review: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) vs. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Archon and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Archon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 0 6 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Archon.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Archon has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Archon and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.10 billion 1.04 $161.78 million $5.88 6.68

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 16.56% 55.22% 10.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

(Get Rating)

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. As of February 17, 2022, the company operated approximately 16,900 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms; 10 casinos; and video gaming devices at 1,100 locations, as well as owned 60 traditional taverns. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Archon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.